Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

TBPH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Theravance Biopharma from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $16.90 on Monday. Theravance Biopharma has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.18.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.18). As a group, analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBPH. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $9,487,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 52.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 17.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 16.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 13,804 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Its product portfolio also include TD-1473, a gut-selective pan-janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor that is in Phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, myelofibrosis, and ulcerative colitis, as well as for a range of inflammatory intestinal diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

