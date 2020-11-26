Timothy B. Lowinger Sells 8,203 Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Stock

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $189,079.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,195.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $24.89 on Thursday. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $26.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.34. The company has a current ratio of 13.15, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 2.44.
Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.92% and a negative net margin of 4,119.91%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,252,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,031,000 after purchasing an additional 114,266 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 88.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,946,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,464 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 51.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,864,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,028,000 after purchasing an additional 972,435 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 10.4% in the third quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 2,837,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,824,000 after purchasing an additional 267,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 41.8% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,910,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,694,000 after purchasing an additional 563,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.
About Mersana Therapeutics
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.
