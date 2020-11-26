Timothy B. Lowinger Sells 8,203 Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Stock

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $189,079.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,195.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $24.89 on Thursday. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $26.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.34. The company has a current ratio of 13.15, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 2.44.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.92% and a negative net margin of 4,119.91%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRSN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,252,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,031,000 after purchasing an additional 114,266 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 88.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,946,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,464 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 51.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,864,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,028,000 after purchasing an additional 972,435 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 10.4% in the third quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 2,837,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,824,000 after purchasing an additional 267,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 41.8% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,910,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,694,000 after purchasing an additional 563,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

