Timothy J. Landon Sells 350 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Stock

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Director Timothy J. Landon sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $10,556.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,139.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of American Public Education stock opened at $31.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.63 million, a PE ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. American Public Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $41.09.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $79.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APEI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of American Public Education from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Public Education from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 557.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Public Education by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in American Public Education by 226.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

