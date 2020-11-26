Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Textron (NYSE:TXT)

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,086 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,880% compared to the typical daily volume of 70 put options.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TXT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut shares of Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

In related news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 69,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $2,802,814.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,922 shares in the company, valued at $8,377,177.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 227,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $9,176,692.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 867,951 shares in the company, valued at $34,969,745.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXT. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Textron during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Textron during the third quarter valued at $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 62.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Textron by 27.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $47.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Textron has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $51.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.59.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Textron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Textron will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.14%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

