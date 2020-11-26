Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR)

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,067 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,217% compared to the typical volume of 81 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial during the first quarter valued at $113,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 180.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 53,658 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial during the second quarter valued at $1,221,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial during the second quarter valued at $1,447,000.

WDR opened at $16.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.44. Waddell & Reed Financial has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $18.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.32.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.62 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Waddell & Reed Financial will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WDR shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.50.

About Waddell & Reed Financial

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

