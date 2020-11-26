Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Frontline (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 3,506 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,570% compared to the typical volume of 210 put options.

FRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Frontline from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Danske lowered shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.19 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.81.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Frontline during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,510,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Frontline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,798,000. 26.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Frontline stock opened at $6.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.38. Frontline has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $13.33.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Frontline had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Frontline will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 71 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

