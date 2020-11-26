Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RTRX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RTRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RTRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.43.

NASDAQ RTRX opened at $23.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.92 and its 200-day moving average is $19.23. Travere Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $24.96.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RTRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.15. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 49.13% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. Equities analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $27,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,773.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 10,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $208,320.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,306 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,670 over the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 28.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 256.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 18.3% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 81,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 273.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 116,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 85,295 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

