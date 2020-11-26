Trent G. Kamke Sells 18,609 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Stock

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) insider Trent G. Kamke sold 18,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $744,173.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,491.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of LMAT opened at $41.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.69 and a 200-day moving average of $29.97. The company has a market cap of $839.51 million, a PE ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.34. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $41.86.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $36.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.62 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,761,724 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,837,000 after purchasing an additional 78,741 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,884,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,288,000 after purchasing an additional 81,170 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 698,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,738,000 after purchasing an additional 57,628 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,711,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 48.3% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 472,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,367,000 after acquiring an additional 153,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LMAT. Roth Capital lifted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LeMaitre Vascular currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

