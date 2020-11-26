Trent G. Kamke Sells 18,609 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Stock

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) insider Trent G. Kamke sold 18,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $744,173.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,491.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of LMAT opened at $41.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.69 and a 200-day moving average of $29.97. The company has a market cap of $839.51 million, a PE ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.34. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $41.86.
LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $36.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.62 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,761,724 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,837,000 after purchasing an additional 78,741 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,884,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,288,000 after purchasing an additional 81,170 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 698,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,738,000 after purchasing an additional 57,628 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,711,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 48.3% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 472,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,367,000 after acquiring an additional 153,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently commented on LMAT. Roth Capital lifted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LeMaitre Vascular currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.
About LeMaitre Vascular
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.
Read More: Dead Cat Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.