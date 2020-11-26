TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Lifted to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $18.00.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TrueBlue from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TrueBlue from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Sidoti upped their target price on TrueBlue from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.40.
Shares of NYSE TBI opened at $20.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. TrueBlue has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.81.
In related news, Director Colleen B. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,695 shares in the company, valued at $281,568.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in TrueBlue by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TrueBlue by 9.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in TrueBlue by 1.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 135,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.
TrueBlue Company Profile
TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.
