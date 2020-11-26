Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CFO Sells $28,530.00 in Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CFO Tricia Plouf sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $28,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,094.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tricia Plouf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 15th, Tricia Plouf sold 300 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total value of $27,183.00.

On Thursday, September 17th, Tricia Plouf sold 300 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $21,294.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $95.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Trupanion, Inc. has a one year low of $22.48 and a one year high of $99.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,906.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.57.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Trupanion had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $130.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Trupanion by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Trupanion by 8.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 24.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 175,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,878,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TRUP shares. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Trupanion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Trupanion from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Trupanion from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Trupanion from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Trupanion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

