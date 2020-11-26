Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Receives $62.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.60.

TRUP has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Trupanion from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Trupanion from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Guggenheim cut Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

In other news, insider Asher Bearman sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total value of $28,888.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,796 shares in the company, valued at $490,807.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $286,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,040 shares of company stock valued at $10,446,498 in the last 90 days. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Trupanion by 1,718.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 33,813 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,050,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter worth $1,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $95.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,906.98 and a beta of 1.54. Trupanion has a 52-week low of $22.48 and a 52-week high of $99.25.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $130.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.53 million. Trupanion had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trupanion will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

