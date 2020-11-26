Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.26 Per Share

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note issued on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans anticipates that the shipping company will earn $2.26 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TNP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

TNP stock opened at $9.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $173.72 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.63. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.61.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.10). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 8.33%.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,260.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd bought a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 1.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 362,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 55.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,463,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 519,999 shares during the period.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 65 double-hull vessels.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.