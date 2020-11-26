Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th.

Tsakos Energy Navigation has decreased its dividend by 65.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of TNP stock opened at $9.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.63.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.10). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 8.33%. Equities research analysts predict that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TNP shares. TheStreet lowered Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tsakos Energy Navigation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 65 double-hull vessels.

