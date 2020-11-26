Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) (TSE:TRQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.22

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$14.22 and last traded at C$13.88, with a volume of 390413 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.81.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRQ. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. CSFB boosted their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.64.

The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.67.

In related news, Director Ulf Quellmann purchased 100,000 shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$107,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 292,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$313,686.19. Also, Senior Officer Luke Brandin Colton purchased 44,886 shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,374.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$49,374.60. Insiders have purchased a total of 154,886 shares of company stock worth $167,865 in the last 90 days.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

