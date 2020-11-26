TWC Enterprises Limited (TWC.TO) (TSE:TWC) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.00

TWC Enterprises Limited (TWC.TO) (TSE:TWC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$15.00 and last traded at C$15.00, with a volume of 5900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$14.10.

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.35. The company has a market capitalization of $400.49 million and a PE ratio of -164.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. TWC Enterprises Limited (TWC.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -83.33%.

TWC Enterprises Limited owns, operates, and manages golf clubs under the ClubLink One Membership More Golf trademark in Canada and the United States. It owns and operates golf clubs with 53 1/2, 18-hole equivalent championship courses; and 3 1/2, 18-hole equivalent academy courses at 41 locations primarily in Ontario, Quebec, and Florida.

