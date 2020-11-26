Twist Bioscience Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.77) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note issued on Monday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the company will earn ($0.77) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.87). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Twist Bioscience’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.46) EPS.

TWST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $99.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -23.89 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.67 and its 200 day moving average is $64.40. Twist Bioscience has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $121.40.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.16. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 57.24% and a negative net margin of 199.98%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWST. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 256.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Paula Green sold 26,988 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $1,710,229.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,043.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 3,482 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $210,138.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 699,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,208,126.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,209 shares of company stock valued at $15,619,392 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

