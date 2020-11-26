Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) PT Raised to $100.00 at SVB Leerink

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.36% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

TWST has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $99.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.89 and a beta of 0.42. Twist Bioscience has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $121.40. The company has a quick ratio of 10.56, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.40.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 199.98% and a negative return on equity of 57.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 3,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $210,138.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,208,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paula Green sold 26,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $1,710,229.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,043.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,209 shares of company stock worth $15,619,392. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 16.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 21.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 5.7% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

