Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.59.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TWO opened at $6.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.60. Two Harbors Investment has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $60.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.20 million. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 139.57%. Two Harbors Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWO. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 20.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 17.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 47.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.