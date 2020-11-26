Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stock Position Lifted by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atom Investors LP lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 96,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,791,000. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.09.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $64.99 on Thursday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $94.24. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.55 and its 200-day moving average is $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

