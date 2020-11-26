U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Silica in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of U.S. Silica in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.39.

Shares of NYSE:SLCA opened at $4.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. U.S. Silica has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $6.55. The company has a market cap of $354.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.88.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The mining company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.42 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 36.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. U.S. Silica’s revenue was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 116.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 94,398 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 50,798 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Silica during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in U.S. Silica during the second quarter valued at about $610,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 70.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 14,160 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 47.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,371 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 28,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

