UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on UBS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut UBS Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered UBS Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

UBS Group stock opened at $14.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. UBS Group has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $14.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average of $11.79.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 15.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 595.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 118.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in UBS Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 29.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

