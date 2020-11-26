UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY)

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vinci from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Vinci from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy.

VCISY stock opened at $26.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Vinci has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $28.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.83.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

