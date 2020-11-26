UBS Group Upgrades Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) to “Buy”

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SUBCY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUBCY opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.93. Subsea 7 has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $12.25.

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

