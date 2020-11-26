UBS Group’s (UBS) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on UBS. ValuEngine upgraded UBS Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. HSBC reiterated a buy rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of UBS Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

UBS Group stock opened at $14.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. UBS Group has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $14.78.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 15.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBS. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in UBS Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in UBS Group by 595.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in UBS Group by 118.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in UBS Group in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

