Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.
ULTA has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $269.00 to $244.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $288.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $257.70.
ULTA stock opened at $279.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $124.05 and a 12-month high of $304.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 57.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50.
In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $722,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,485.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 28.4% during the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,288,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,300,000 after acquiring an additional 285,000 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 25.9% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,106,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $247,746,000 after purchasing an additional 227,605 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 185.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 741,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,814,000 after purchasing an additional 481,947 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 138.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $132,502,000 after buying an additional 378,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 593,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,665,000 after buying an additional 6,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
