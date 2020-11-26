Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ULTA has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $269.00 to $244.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $288.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $257.70.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

ULTA stock opened at $279.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $124.05 and a 12-month high of $304.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 57.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $722,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,485.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 28.4% during the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,288,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,300,000 after acquiring an additional 285,000 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 25.9% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,106,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $247,746,000 after purchasing an additional 227,605 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 185.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 741,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,814,000 after purchasing an additional 481,947 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 138.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $132,502,000 after buying an additional 378,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 593,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,665,000 after buying an additional 6,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.