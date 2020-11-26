Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating on the stock.

UNBLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNBLF opened at $76.08 on Monday. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 52 week low of $34.48 and a 52 week high of $159.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.66.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

