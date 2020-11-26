Uniper SE (UN01.F) (ETR:UN01) Given a €24.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on Uniper SE (UN01.F) (ETR:UN01) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €31.50 ($37.06) target price on Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.30 ($29.76) target price on Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Independent Research set a €28.40 ($33.41) price objective on Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.50 ($35.88) price objective on Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €26.05 ($30.65).

UN01 opened at €27.98 ($32.92) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 162.31. Uniper SE has a 52-week low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a 52-week high of €30.88 ($36.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is €27.32 and its 200-day moving average is €27.88.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

