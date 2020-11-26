United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on UUGRY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of United Utilities Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. United Utilities Group has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of United Utilities Group stock opened at $24.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.58 and a 200-day moving average of $22.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.52. United Utilities Group has a 52-week low of $17.28 and a 52-week high of $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

