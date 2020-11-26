United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) (LON:UU) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) (LON:UU) to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on the stock.

United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) stock opened at GBX 896.20 ($11.71) on Monday. United Utilities Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 625 ($8.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,104 ($14.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 896.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 891.18.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a GBX 14.41 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L)’s payout ratio is currently 275.64%.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

