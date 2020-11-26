United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) (LON:UU) Plans Dividend of GBX 14.41

United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) (LON:UU) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.41 ($0.19) per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON UU opened at GBX 896.20 ($11.71) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 896.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 891.18. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion and a PE ratio of 57.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.34. United Utilities Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 625 ($8.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,104 ($14.42).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,005.33 ($13.13).

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

