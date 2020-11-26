UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,166 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,493 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $50,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 602 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 2,206 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 2,756 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH opened at $333.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $332.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.20. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $367.95. The company has a market cap of $316.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Barclays upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.64.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total value of $3,228,346.24. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

