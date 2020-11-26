Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Director Elizabeth A. Nelson Sells 41,674 Shares

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 41,674 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $1,464,841.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,626 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,103.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $34.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -132.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.81. Upwork Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $36.66.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $88.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.44 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UPWK shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Upwork from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Upwork from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Upwork presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Upwork during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Upwork in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Upwork in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Upwork in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Upwork by 291.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.