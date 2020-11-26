Urban Exposure Plc (UEX.L) (LON:UEX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $73.44

Urban Exposure Plc (UEX.L) (LON:UEX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 73.44 ($0.96) and last traded at GBX 70 ($0.91), with a volume of 119545 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.50 ($0.91).

The company has a market cap of $63.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 28.30 and a quick ratio of 28.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 69.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 53.81.

Urban Exposure Plc (UEX.L) Company Profile (LON:UEX)

Urban Exposure Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting and management of loans to residential developers in the United Kingdom. It also provides asset management and support services. The company was formerly known as Urban Exposure 1 Plc and changed its name to Urban Exposure Plc in April 2018.

