Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) PT Raised to $30.00 at Loop Capital

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on URBN. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.84.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.20 and a beta of 1.54.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,081. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,424 shares in the company, valued at $202,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter valued at about $771,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 5.3% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 53,539 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 20.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 108,608 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 18,424 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,192 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

