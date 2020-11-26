Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) PT Raised to $30.00 at Wedbush

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its target price lifted by analysts at Wedbush from $24.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.81% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on URBN. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.84.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $32.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -99.20 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.47.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CFO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,424 shares in the company, valued at $202,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 66,225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 25.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 19.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,192 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

