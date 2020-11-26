Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Downgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised Vail Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $235.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vail Resorts from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $249.25.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $283.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.62. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $300.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($3.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.27 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s revenue was down 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Vail Resorts news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total value of $224,976.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,201.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.45, for a total value of $231,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,386.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,478 shares of company stock valued at $3,732,868. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Aperture Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 42.8% during the second quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 44,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 4,228.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

