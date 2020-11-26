Vale (NYSE:VALE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.67

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.67 and last traded at $13.67, with a volume of 1691310 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Vale from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Vale from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $73.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.00, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average of $10.90.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.81 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 3.82%. Research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vale by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,487,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $427,734,000 after acquiring an additional 14,201,438 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vale by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,599,558 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Vale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,370,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Vale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,858,000. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,022,000. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale Company Profile (NYSE:VALE)

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys, which are raw materials needed for steelmaking. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Coal and Base Metals. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the extraction of iron ore and the production of pellets, manganese ore, iron alloys, and coal and logistics services.

