ValuEngine Downgrades Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) to Strong Sell

Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:FMHS opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. Farmhouse has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.92.

About Farmhouse

Farmhouse, Inc operates a platform for regulated cannabis industry. Its core product is the WeedClub, a social network platform that allows its members to digitally network with actual vetted cannabis industry stakeholders. Its platform serve professional cannabis and hemp industries, such as licensed growers, dispensers, laboratories, distributors, investors, accountants, lawyers, consultants, and others.

