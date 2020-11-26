ValuEngine Downgrades Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) to Strong Sell

Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
OTCMKTS:FMHS opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. Farmhouse has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.92.
About Farmhouse
