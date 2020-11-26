ValuEngine Upgrades Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Sunday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HBB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hamilton Beach Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Hamilton Beach Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of HBB stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.48. The firm has a market cap of $272.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.45. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $110.55 million during the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 55.16% and a net margin of 4.47%. On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Beach Brands will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s payout ratio is currently 20.77%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 345.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

