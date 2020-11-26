Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 10.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the third quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VB stock opened at $184.02 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $185.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.07.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.