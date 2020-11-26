Verra Mobility Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 4,048 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,281% compared to the average daily volume of 170 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRRM shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Verra Mobility from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Verra Mobility from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Verra Mobility from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verra Mobility presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.92.

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $13.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 118.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Verra Mobility has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $17.20.

In other Verra Mobility news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $119,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 535,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,386,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verra Mobility in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Verra Mobility in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Verra Mobility in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Verra Mobility in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Verra Mobility in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

