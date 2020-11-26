Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Receives $291.68 Average Target Price from Analysts

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-four ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $291.68.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $292.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $218.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.34 and its 200-day moving average is $264.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $197.47 and a 12-month high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total transaction of $329,111.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,245.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total value of $2,805,563.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,178.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,345 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Mirova raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 971 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

See Also: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.