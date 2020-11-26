ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $33.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ViacomCBS from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ViacomCBS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Shares of VIAC opened at $34.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33. ViacomCBS has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.16. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at $853,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at $1,432,855,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 215.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,115,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,602,000 after purchasing an additional 24,675,148 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,209,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,097,000 after purchasing an additional 901,304 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at about $259,580,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 4.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,604,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,012,000 after purchasing an additional 339,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

