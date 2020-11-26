VINCI SA (DG.PA) (EPA:DG) PT Set at €98.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on VINCI SA (DG.PA) (EPA:DG) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DG. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €89.25 ($105.00).

Get VINCI SA (DG.PA) alerts:

DG opened at €88.24 ($103.81) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €76.77 and a 200-day moving average price of €78.88. VINCI SA has a 12-month low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 12-month high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for VINCI SA (DG.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VINCI SA (DG.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.