Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 100 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,671,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,188,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,237 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,544,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $838,841,000 after buying an additional 1,617,837 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,394,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $933,345,000 after buying an additional 1,058,362 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,321,617,000 after buying an additional 749,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,467,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $496,649,000 after buying an additional 651,350 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In other United Parcel Service news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $172.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $178.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.04 and its 200 day moving average is $139.62.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.39.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.