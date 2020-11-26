Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Bought by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,104 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 29,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 13,614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VMC shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $173.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.84.

In related news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $411,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,220 shares in the company, valued at $716,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMC opened at $144.02 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $153.88. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.00 and a 200-day moving average of $126.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.05). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 28.94%.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

