Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 51.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,388 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 369,711 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Vulcan Materials worth $47,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 29,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 13,614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $411,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,445. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VMC. Argus cut Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America cut Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.84.

VMC opened at $144.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $153.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.22.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 11.46%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 28.94%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

