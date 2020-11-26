VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) to post $5.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.22 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $22.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.93 million to $23.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $71.77 million, with estimates ranging from $62.72 million to $77.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VYNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Ci Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on VYNE Therapeutics from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

In related news, CEO David Domzalski bought 75,000 shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $103,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,315,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,033.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Saik acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 340,000 shares in the company, valued at $496,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock opened at $1.65 on Monday. VYNE Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $7.48. The stock has a market cap of $277.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average is $1.77.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. It offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older.

