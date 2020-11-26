Waddell & Reed Financial Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:WDR)

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,067 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,217% compared to the typical daily volume of 81 call options.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WDR shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Get Waddell & Reed Financial alerts:

Waddell & Reed Financial stock opened at $16.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.32. Waddell & Reed Financial has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $18.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.44.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waddell & Reed Financial will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDR. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 293.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 578,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,965,000 after acquiring an additional 431,200 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $4,381,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,004,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,911,000 after acquiring an additional 275,921 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 722,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,735,000 after acquiring an additional 246,189 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $3,507,000.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.