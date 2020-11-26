Warburg Research Reiterates €147.00 Price Target for MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX)

Warburg Research set a €147.00 ($172.94) price objective on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MTX. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €119.00 ($140.00) price objective on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays set a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €222.00 ($261.18) price target on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €163.86 ($192.77).

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) stock opened at €205.00 ($241.18) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €168.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of €154.38. MTU Aero Engines AG has a 12-month low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a 12-month high of €289.30 ($340.35). The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

